LOYOLA MARYMOUNTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Graham130-20-01-4120
Leaupepe244-105-101-71416
Merkviladze343-60-00-5028
Shelton346-112-41-912315
Stephens181-40-00-3103
Anderson246-70-00-02315
Ahrens235-94-50-21218
Issanza153-60-13-8016
Marble82-20-00-0025
Lewis72-22-40-4036
Totals20032-5913-246-42182292

Percentages: FG .542, FT .542.

3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Ahrens 4-8, Anderson 3-3, Leaupepe 3-8, Merkviladze 2-4, Marble 1-1, Shelton 1-2, Stephens 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Issanza 2, Graham).

Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 2, Issanza 2, Lewis 2, Shelton 2, Ahrens, Graham, Marble).

Steals: 4 (Shelton 3, Ahrens).

Technical Fouls: None.

PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Applewhite304-124-91-51512
Sjolund223-80-01-7047
Vucinic161-40-03-4122
Meadows3511-185-80-33229
Robertson132-43-50-2017
Gorosito242-71-10-1137
Perry210-10-00-3130
Nduka200-30-01-2110
Lowell141-31-20-2044
St. Pierre52-20-22-3014
Totals20026-6214-278-3282672

Percentages: FG .419, FT .519.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gorosito 2-6, Meadows 2-6, Lowell 1-2, Sjolund 1-2, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nduka, Sjolund, Vucinic).

Turnovers: 9 (Robertson 3, Sjolund 2, Vucinic 2, Applewhite, Nduka).

Steals: 3 (Applewhite, Lowell, Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Marymount464692
Portland333972

A_1,820 (4,852).

