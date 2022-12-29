LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (11-4)
Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Leaupepe 4-10 5-10 16, Merkviladze 3-6 0-0 8, Shelton 6-11 2-4 15, Stephens 1-4 0-0 3, Anderson 6-7 0-0 15, Ahrens 5-9 4-5 18, Issanza 3-6 0-1 6, Marble 2-2 0-0 5, Lewis 2-2 2-4 6. Totals 32-59 13-24 92.
PORTLAND (8-8)
Applewhite 4-12 4-9 12, Sjolund 3-8 0-0 7, Vucinic 1-4 0-0 2, Meadows 11-18 5-8 29, Robertson 2-4 3-5 7, Gorosito 2-7 1-1 7, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Nduka 0-3 0-0 0, Lowell 1-3 1-2 4, St. Pierre 2-2 0-2 4. Totals 26-62 14-27 72.
Halftime_Loyola Marymount 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 15-30 (Ahrens 4-8, Anderson 3-3, Leaupepe 3-8, Merkviladze 2-4, Marble 1-1, Shelton 1-2, Stephens 1-4), Portland 6-19 (Gorosito 2-6, Meadows 2-6, Lowell 1-2, Sjolund 1-2, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2). Fouled Out_Applewhite. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 42 (Shelton 9), Portland 32 (Sjolund 7). Assists_Loyola Marymount 18 (Shelton 12), Portland 8 (Meadows 3). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 22, Portland 26. A_1,820 (4,852).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.