|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIFE PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Totals
|200
|17-57
|8-17
|3-20
|10
|16
|49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471.
3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 ().
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 ().
Steals: 5 ().
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stephens
|26
|5-12
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|15
|Shelton
|22
|1-7
|1-1
|1-6
|5
|0
|3
|Anderson
|21
|3-8
|0-0
|1-6
|8
|1
|7
|Lewis
|21
|3-4
|0-1
|1-2
|5
|3
|7
|Merkviladze
|19
|6-10
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|3
|13
|Graham
|18
|7-8
|0-0
|5-13
|1
|2
|14
|Leaupepe
|17
|4-5
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|12
|Ahrens
|15
|5-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|14
|Issanza
|14
|3-8
|2-4
|6-10
|0
|1
|8
|Nobles
|12
|0-2
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|2
|4
|Nader
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|Williams
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|38-75
|10-14
|19-58
|28
|17
|99
Percentages: FG .507, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Stephens 5-12, Ahrens 4-5, Leaupepe 2-2, Lewis 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Nader 0-1, Nobles 0-2, Williams 0-2, Merkviladze 0-3, Shelton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Merkviladze, Nobles).
Turnovers: 13 (Graham 4, Issanza 4, Ahrens 2, Anderson, Lewis, Stephens).
Steals: 7 (Anderson 2, Lewis 2, Shelton 2, Leaupepe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Life Pacific
|21
|28
|—
|49
|Loyola Marymount
|46
|53
|—
|99
.
