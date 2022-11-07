FGFTReb
LIFE PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Totals20017-578-173-20101649

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471.

3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 ().

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 ().

Steals: 5 ().

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stephens265-120-00-41315
Shelton221-71-11-6503
Anderson213-80-01-6817
Lewis213-40-11-2537
Merkviladze196-101-22-71313
Graham187-80-05-131214
Leaupepe174-52-22-31012
Ahrens155-60-00-40014
Issanza143-82-46-10018
Nobles120-24-40-2324
Nader71-20-01-1212
Williams60-30-00-0110
Totals20038-7510-1419-58281799

Percentages: FG .507, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Stephens 5-12, Ahrens 4-5, Leaupepe 2-2, Lewis 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Nader 0-1, Nobles 0-2, Williams 0-2, Merkviladze 0-3, Shelton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Merkviladze, Nobles).

Turnovers: 13 (Graham 4, Issanza 4, Ahrens 2, Anderson, Lewis, Stephens).

Steals: 7 (Anderson 2, Lewis 2, Shelton 2, Leaupepe).

Technical Fouls: None.

Life Pacific212849
Loyola Marymount465399



