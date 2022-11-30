LOYOLA (MD.) (4-4)
Alexander 4-6 0-2 9, Faure 7-10 3-3 17, Andrews 6-12 3-3 19, Jones 6-10 0-0 13, Perry 1-5 0-0 2, Kuzemka 6-7 1-2 18, Dike 2-5 2-2 6, Redding 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 9-12 84.
BINGHAMTON (3-4)
Balogun 3-6 0-0 6, Falko 6-14 6-6 18, Hinckson 5-14 0-0 11, Petcash 4-6 1-1 10, Gibson 3-3 0-0 7, White 2-2 0-2 4, Akuwovo 4-7 1-2 9, Solomon 2-6 0-0 5, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 8-11 70.
Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 11-22 (Kuzemka 5-6, Andrews 4-6, Alexander 1-3, Jones 1-4, Faure 0-1, Perry 0-2), Binghamton 4-16 (Gibson 1-1, Petcash 1-2, Solomon 1-4, Hinckson 1-5, Falko 0-4). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 23 (Faure 7), Binghamton 28 (Akuwovo 6). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 22 (Jones 10), Binghamton 14 (Falko, Hinckson 5). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 11, Binghamton 17. A_1,252 (5,142).
