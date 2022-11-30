FGFTReb
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alexander314-60-22-6419
Faure247-103-33-71317
Andrews396-123-31-22019
Jones386-100-00-310113
Perry151-50-00-0212
Kuzemka276-71-20-12318
Dike162-52-20-2026
Redding90-20-00-1100
Brown10-00-00-1000
Totals20032-579-126-23221184

Percentages: FG .561, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Kuzemka 5-6, Andrews 4-6, Alexander 1-3, Jones 1-4, Faure 0-1, Perry 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Faure).

Turnovers: 12 (Jones 6, Faure 3, Alexander 2, Kuzemka).

Steals: 6 (Andrews 3, Jones 2, Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BINGHAMTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Balogun213-60-01-5126
Falko406-146-61-45418
Hinckson405-140-01-55211
Petcash344-61-10-21310
Gibson103-30-00-1107
White262-20-22-3034
Akuwovo174-71-25-6129
Solomon82-60-00-1015
Stewart40-10-00-1000
Totals20029-598-1110-28141770

Percentages: FG .492, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gibson 1-1, Petcash 1-2, Solomon 1-4, Hinckson 1-5, Falko 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Balogun 3, Falko 2, White 2, Hinckson).

Turnovers: 14 (Falko 4, Petcash 3, Balogun 2, Hinckson 2, Akuwovo, Solomon, Stewart).

Steals: 7 (Petcash 2, Akuwovo, Balogun, Hinckson, Solomon, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola (Md.)374784
Binghamton343670

A_1,252 (5,142).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

