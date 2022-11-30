|FG
|Reb
|LOYOLA (MD.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alexander
|31
|4-6
|0-2
|2-6
|4
|1
|9
|Faure
|24
|7-10
|3-3
|3-7
|1
|3
|17
|Andrews
|39
|6-12
|3-3
|1-2
|2
|0
|19
|Jones
|38
|6-10
|0-0
|0-3
|10
|1
|13
|Perry
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Kuzemka
|27
|6-7
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|18
|Dike
|16
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Redding
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Brown
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-57
|9-12
|6-23
|22
|11
|84
Percentages: FG .561, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Kuzemka 5-6, Andrews 4-6, Alexander 1-3, Jones 1-4, Faure 0-1, Perry 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Faure).
Turnovers: 12 (Jones 6, Faure 3, Alexander 2, Kuzemka).
Steals: 6 (Andrews 3, Jones 2, Perry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BINGHAMTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Balogun
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|6
|Falko
|40
|6-14
|6-6
|1-4
|5
|4
|18
|Hinckson
|40
|5-14
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|2
|11
|Petcash
|34
|4-6
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|10
|Gibson
|10
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|7
|White
|26
|2-2
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|4
|Akuwovo
|17
|4-7
|1-2
|5-6
|1
|2
|9
|Solomon
|8
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Stewart
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-59
|8-11
|10-28
|14
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .492, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gibson 1-1, Petcash 1-2, Solomon 1-4, Hinckson 1-5, Falko 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Balogun 3, Falko 2, White 2, Hinckson).
Turnovers: 14 (Falko 4, Petcash 3, Balogun 2, Hinckson 2, Akuwovo, Solomon, Stewart).
Steals: 7 (Petcash 2, Akuwovo, Balogun, Hinckson, Solomon, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola (Md.)
|37
|47
|—
|84
|Binghamton
|34
|36
|—
|70
A_1,252 (5,142).
