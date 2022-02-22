Through Feb. 21
Scoring
1, Danielle Kang, 68.375. 2 (tie), Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson, 68.857. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.182. 5, Celine Boutier, 69.273. 6, Leona Maguire, 69.286. 7, Allisen Corpuz, 69.667. 8, Hye-Jin Choi, 69.714. 9, Lydia Ko, 69.75. 10, Brittany Altomare, 69.8.
Driving Distance
1, Bianca Pagdanganan, 284. 2, Emily Kristine Pedersen, 276.75. 3, Lexi Thompson, 276.286. 4, Charley Hull, 275.714. 5, Alana Uriell, 274. 6, Frida Kinhult, 273.75. 7, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, 273.071. 8, Janie Jackson, 270.6. 9, Jennifer Kupcho, 270.333. 10, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 270.3.
Greens in Regulation
1, Charley Hull, .81%. 2 (tie), Brittany Altomare and Allisen Corpuz, .80%. 4 (tie), Celine Boutier, Brooke M. Henderson, Xiyu Lin and Lexi Thompson, .78%. 8, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, .77%. 9, 2 tied with .76%.
Putts per GIR
1, Leona Maguire, 1.655. 2, Danielle Kang, 1.661. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 1.701. 4, Su Oh, 1.707. 5 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Madelene Sagstrom, 1.711. 7, Georgia Hall, 1.715. 8, Lauren Stephenson, 1.718. 9, 2 tied with 1.719.
Birdies
1, Brooke M. Henderson, 51. 2, Celine Boutier, 47. 3, Nelly Korda, 46. 4 (tie), Georgia Hall and Patty Tavatanakit, 45. 6, Yuka Saso, 44. 7 (tie), Stacy Lewis and Madelene Sagstrom, 43. 9, Nasa Hataoka, 41. 10, 2 tied with 38.
Eagles
1 (tie), Amanda Doherty, Georgia Hall, Nelly Korda, Jeongeun Lee6, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Kelly Tan and Patty Tavatanakit, 2. 8, 34 tied with 1.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Aditi Ashok and Kelly Tan, .88%. 3, In Gee Chun, .86%. 4 (tie), Lydia Ko and Elizabeth Szokol, .83%. 6 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Su Oh, .82%. 8, Agathe Laisne, .80%. 9, 3 tied with .75%.
Rounds Under Par
1 (tie), Allisen Corpuz, Isi Gabsa and Charley Hull, 1.00%. 4 (tie), Celine Boutier and Brooke M. Henderson, .91%. 6, Danielle Kang, .88%. 7, Lexi Thompson, .86%. 8, Patty Tavatanakit, .82%. 9, Cheyenne Knight, .80%. 10, Inbee Park, .78%.