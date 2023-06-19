Through June 18
Scoring
1, Nelly Korda, 69.2. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.226. 3, Lilia Vu, 69.333. 4, Atthaya Thitikul, 69.343. 5, Jin Young Ko, 69.344. 6, Georgia Hall, 69.718. 7 (tie), Ashleigh Buhai and Xiyu Lin, 69.923. 9, Leona Maguire, 70.118. 10, Cheyenne Knight, 70.139.
Driving Distance
1, Xiaowen Yin, 282. 2, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, 280.44. 3, Emily Kristine Pedersen, 280.17. 4, Bailey Tardy, 279.15. 5, Madelene Sagstrom, 278.78. 6, Perrine Delacour, 278.68. 7, Maria Fassi, 278.02. 8, Yealimi Noh, 277.83. 9, Yan Liu, 277.82. 10, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 277.45.
Greens in Regulation
1, Hyo Joo Kim, .76%. 2 (tie), Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho and Anna Nordqvist, .75%. 5 (tie), A Lim Kim, Minjee Lee, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Atthaya Thitikul, .74%. 9, 2 tied with .73%.
Putts per GIR
1, Yaeeun Hong, 1.66. 2, Lilia Vu, 1.71. 3, Danielle Kang, 1.72. 4, 7 tied with 1.73.
Birdies
1, Georgia Hall, 172. 2, Nasa Hataoka, 159. 3, Georgia Hall, 155. 4, Atthaya Thitikul, 152. 5, Ayaka Furue, 147. 6 (tie), Hye-Jin Choi, Jin Young Ko and Jennifer Kupcho, 140. 9, 3 tied with 139.
Eagles
1, Jennifer Kupcho, 9. 2, Hae Ran Ryu, 8. 3, Frida Kinhult, 6. 4, 11 tied with 5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Albane Valenzuela, .74%. 2, Grace Kim, .71%. 3, Celine Boutier, .69%. 4, Angel Yin, .62%. 5, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, .61%. 6, Patty Tavatanakit, .60%. 7 (tie), Annie Park and Jing Yan, .59%. 9, 2 tied with .58%.
Rounds Under Par
1, Atthaya Thitikul, .83%. 2, Ayaka Furue, .66%. 3, Ashleigh Buhai, .67%. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, .74%. 5, Georgia Hall, .67%. 6, Nasa Hataoka, .65%. 7, Hyo Joo Kim, .81%. 8, Nelly Korda, .83%. 9, 2 tied with .67%.
