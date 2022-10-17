Through Oct. 16
Scoring
1, Lydia Ko, 69.176. 2, Minjee Lee, 69.333. 3, Xiyu Lin, 69.439. 4, Atthaya Thitikul, 69.464. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.479. 6, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.542. 7, Hye-Jin Choi, 69.61. 8, Danielle Kang, 69.679. 9, Nasa Hataoka, 69.735. 10, Celine Boutier, 69.747.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 279.896. 2, Maria Fassi, 279.841. 3, Bianca Pagdanganan, 277.589. 4, Yuka Saso, 275.288. 5, Brooke Matthews, 275.279. 6, Emily Kristine Pedersen, 274.496. 7, A Lim Kim, 274.495. 8, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 273.657. 9, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 273.614. 10, Pauline Roussin, 273.475.
Greens in Regulation
1, Ally Ewing, .78%. 2 (tie), Xiyu Lin and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .77%. 4 (tie), Hye-Jin Choi, Brooke M. Henderson, Megan Khang, Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson, .76%. 9, 2 tied with .75%.
Putts per GIR
1, Lydia Ko, 1.723. 2, Danielle Kang, 1.73. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.738. 4, Nasa Hataoka, 1.74. 5, Celine Boutier, 1.742. 6, Stephanie Kyriacou, 1.747. 7, Jeongeun Lee6, 1.749. 8, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.75. 9, Yuka Saso, 1.753. 10, Georgia Hall, 1.754.
Birdies
1, Atthaya Thitikul, 357. 2, Nasa Hataoka, 351. 3, Xiyu Lin, 348. 4, A Lim Kim, 332. 5, Lydia Ko, 328. 6, Hye-Jin Choi, 326. 7, Madelene Sagstrom, 301. 8, Celine Boutier, 299. 9, Brooke M. Henderson, 295. 10, 2 tied with 289.
Eagles
1, A Lim Kim, 16. 2, Yuka Saso, 12. 3 (tie), Celine Boutier, Hye-Jin Choi and Nelly Korda, 11. 6, 5 tied with 10.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Ashleigh Buhai and Lydia Ko, .66%. 3 (tie), Brittany Altomare and Sei Young Kim, .64%. 5, Brittany Lincicome, .62%. 6, Karis Davidson, .61%. 7 (tie), Lindy Duncan and Mariajo Uribe, .60%. 9, 2 tied with .59%.
Rounds Under Par
1, Minjee Lee, .75%. 2, Lydia Ko, .74%. 3 (tie), Hye-Jin Choi and Brooke M. Henderson, .73%. 5, Lexi Thompson, .72%. 6 (tie), Nasa Hataoka, Andrea Lee, Xiyu Lin and Madelene Sagstrom, .70%. 10, A Lim Kim, .69%.
