Through Aug. 14
Scoring
1, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.686. 2, Jin Young Ko, 70.04. 3, Xiyu Lin, 70.292. 4, Nelly Korda, 70.341. 5, Atthaya Thitikul, 70.396. 6, Linn Grant, 70.438. 7, Carlota Ciganda, 70.468. 8, Lilia Vu, 70.475. 9, Nasa Hataoka, 70.5. 10, Georgia Hal, 70.51.
Driving Distance
1, Xiaowen Yin, 278.94. 2, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, 278.07. 3, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 277.45. 4, Polly Mack, 277.17. 5, Yan Liu, 274.69. 6, Yealimi Noh, 274.48. 7, Emily Kristine Pedersen, 274.23. 8, Madelene Sagstrom, 273.99. 9, Maria Fassi, 272.38. 10, Bailey Tardy, 272.27.
Greens in Regulation
1, Hyo Joo Kim, .75%. 2 (tie), Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee and Anna Nordqvist, .74%. 5 (tie), Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant, Jin Young Ko and Emily Kristine Pedersen, .73%. 9, 2 tied with .72%.
Putts per GIR
1, Yaeeun Hong, 1.66. 2 (tie), Ashleigh Buhai, Danielle Kang, Frida Kinhult, Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu, 1.75. 7, 5 tied with 1.76.
Birdies
1, Nasa Hataoka, 233. 2, Ashleigh Buhai, 218. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, 212. 4, Ayaka Furue, 211. 5, Minjee Lee, 210. 6, Allisen Corpuz, 208. 7, Hye-Jin Choi, 205. 8, Amy Yang, 203. 9, Jin Young Ko, 201. 10, A Lim Kim, 199.
Eagles
1 (tie), Jennifer Kupcho and Bailey Tardy, 9. 3, Hae Ran Ryu, 8. 4, 7 tied with 7.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Albane Valenzuela, .65%. 2, Grace Kim, .64%. 3, Mi Hyang Lee, .60%. 4, Angel Yin, .59%. 5, Celine Boutier, .58%. 6 (tie), Gabriella Then and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, .57%. 8, 3 tied with .56%.
Rounds Under Par
1, Hyo Joo Kim, .75%. 2 (tie), Ayaka Furue and Nasa Hataoka, .62%. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, .67%. 5, Allisen Corpuz, .57%. 6, Atthaya Thitikul, .69%. 7, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .63%. 8, Celine Boutier, .60%. 9, Jin Young Ko, .62%. 10, Leona Maguire, .60%.
