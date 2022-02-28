Through Feb. 27

Scoring

1,  Danielle Kang, 68.375. 2 (tie),  Charley Hull and  Lexi Thompson, 68.857. 4,  Brooke M. Henderson, 69.182. 5,  Celine Boutier, 69.273. 6,  Leona Maguire, 69.286. 7,  Allisen Corpuz, 69.667. 8,  Hye-Jin Choi, 69.714. 9,  Lydia Ko, 69.75. 10,  Brittany Altomare, 69.8.

Driving Distance

1,  Bianca Pagdanganan, 284. 2,  Emily Kristine Pedersen, 276.75. 3,  Lexi Thompson, 276.286. 4,  Charley Hull, 275.714. 5,  Alana Uriell, 274. 6,  Frida Kinhult, 273.75. 7,  Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, 273.071. 8,  Janie Jackson, 270.6. 9,  Jennifer Kupcho, 270.333. 10,  Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 270.3.

Greens in Regulation

1,  Charley Hull, .81%. 2 (tie),  Brittany Altomare and  Allisen Corpuz, .80%. 4 (tie),  Celine Boutier,  Brooke M. Henderson,  Xiyu Lin and  Lexi Thompson, .78%. 8,  Maude-Aimee Leblanc, .77%. 9, 2 tied with .76%.

Putts per GIR

1,  Leona Maguire, 1.655. 2,  Danielle Kang, 1.661. 3,  Brooke M. Henderson, 1.701. 4,  Su Oh, 1.707. 5 (tie),  Carlota Ciganda and  Madelene Sagstrom, 1.711. 7,  Georgia Hall, 1.715. 8,  Lauren Stephenson, 1.718. 9, 2 tied with 1.719.

Birdies

1,  Brooke M. Henderson, 51. 2,  Celine Boutier, 47. 3,  Nelly Korda, 46. 4 (tie),  Georgia Hall and  Patty Tavatanakit, 45. 6,  Yuka Saso, 44. 7 (tie),  Stacy Lewis and  Madelene Sagstrom, 43. 9,  Nasa Hataoka, 41. 10, 2 tied with 38.

Eagles

1 (tie),  Amanda Doherty,  Georgia Hall,  Nelly Korda,  Jeongeun Lee6,  Pauline Roussin-Bouchard,  Kelly Tan and  Patty Tavatanakit, 2. 8, 34 tied with 1.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie),  Aditi Ashok and  Kelly Tan, .88%. 3,  In Gee Chun, .86%. 4 (tie),  Lydia Ko and  Elizabeth Szokol, .83%. 6 (tie),  Gaby Lopez and  Su Oh, .82%. 8,  Agathe Laisne, .80%. 9, 3 tied with .75%.

Rounds Under Par

1 (tie),  Allisen Corpuz,  Isi Gabsa and  Charley Hull, 1.00%. 4 (tie),  Celine Boutier and  Brooke M. Henderson, .91%. 6,  Danielle Kang, .88%. 7,  Lexi Thompson, .86%. 8,  Patty Tavatanakit, .82%. 9,  Cheyenne Knight, .80%. 10,  Inbee Park, .78%.

