|Wake Forest
|LSU
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|Hawke cf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Crews cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cstello lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kurtz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wilken 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dugas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bennett rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Beloso dh
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Corona dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lee c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Thmpson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Houston ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jobert rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Milazzo c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pearson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
E_Houston. 2B_Jobert (10). HR_Beloso (15). RBI_Hawke 2 (35), Beloso 3 (45), Jobert (45).
|Wake Forest
|020
|000
|000
|271
|—
|2
|LSU
|014
|000
|00x
|560
|—
|5
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Wake Forest
|Keener L
|4
|1/3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sllivan
|3
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|LSU
|Coleman
|1
|1/3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Money
|0
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herring W
|4
|2/3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Guidry
|1
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cooper S
|1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
