Wake ForestLSU
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34272Totals29564
Hawke cf5032Crews cf3100
Cstello lf3000White 3b4010
Kurtz 1b4000Morgan 1b3110
Wilken 3b3000Dugas 2b3100
Johnson 2b5000
Bennett rf4120Beloso dh2213
Corona dh4000
Lee c3110Thmpson ss4000
Houston ss3010Jobert rf3011
Milazzo c4020
Pearson lf3000

E_Houston. 2B_Jobert (10). HR_Beloso (15). RBI_Hawke 2 (35), Beloso 3 (45), Jobert (45).

Wake Forest0200000002712
LSU01400000x5605
IPHRERBBSO
Wake Forest
Keener L41/345544
Sllivan32/320023
LSU
Coleman11/312242
Money01/310000
Herring W42/330016
Guidry11/320002
Cooper S11/300012

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

