LSU (32-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese393-157-104-184513
LaDazhia Williams222-40-01-3044
Johnson352-90-22-6124
Morris408-225-82-22221
Poole271-52-40-4425
Besselman00-00-00-0000
Ward00-00-00-0000
Carson100-20-00-1000
Poa80-11-20-3001
Smith193-50-02-5026
Alisa Williams00-00-00-0000
Bartlett00-00-00-0000
Team00-00-05-7000
Totals20019-6315-2616-49111754

Percentages: FG 30.159, FT .577.

3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Poole 1-3, Johnson 0-3, Morris 0-4, Carson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Reese 2, Smith 2)

Turnovers: 12 (Reese 4, Morris 3, Johnson 2, L.Williams 1, Poole 1, Poa 1)

Steals: 12 (Morris 4, Reese 3, Poole 3, Johnson 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

MIAMI (22-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harden320-93-40-7233
Pendande211-50-00-2032
Haley Cavinder291-60-01-4012
Roberts3810-202-20-73422
Williams231-51-22-5133
Oldacre60-20-00-1010
Spearman132-30-14-4044
Hanna Cavinder60-10-00-0000
Erjavec201-40-00-2212
Dwyer122-20-00-0144
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20018-576-98-3592442

Percentages: FG 31.579, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 0-15, .000 (Harden 0-7, Roberts 0-6, Erjavec 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Pendande 2, Spearman 2, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Williams 5, Harden 3, Roberts 3, Pendande 2, Hal.Cavinder 2, Erjavec 2, Spearman 1)

Steals: 6 (Harden 3, Dwyer 2, Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Miami81271542
LSU1016121654

A_7,988

Officials_Dee Kantner, Michol Murray, Tim Daley

