ARKANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
El-Sheikh287-122-33-80117
Nelson263-51-13-7037
Felts353-100-02-5327
Fields333-50-00-2416
Davis343-90-00-7039
Ford252-120-00-2244
Lual101-40-01-1012
Boutayeb70-00-00-1000
Jackson20-00-00-1000
Totals20022-573-49-3491552

Percentages: FG .386, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Davis 3-8, El-Sheikh 1-1, Felts 1-7, Fields 0-1, Lual 0-2, Ford 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Boutayeb 2).

Turnovers: 14 (El-Sheikh 5, Fields 4, Nelson 2, Davis, Felts, Ford).

Steals: 7 (El-Sheikh 2, Davis, Felts, Ford, Lual, Nelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reed220-35-61-3025
Wilkinson210-10-00-6210
K.Williams236-120-02-41215
Hill315-130-11-43011
Miller399-154-40-31126
Hannibal220-44-51-5224
Fountain190-10-02-5010
J.Williams90-00-00-0010
Coleman80-10-01-2010
Ward40-10-00-0000
Phillips20-00-00-1000
Totals20020-5113-168-3391161

Percentages: FG .392, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Miller 4-9, K.Williams 3-5, Hill 1-4, Ward 0-1, Wilkinson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Williams, Reed, Wilkinson).

Turnovers: 12 (Hannibal 3, Fountain 2, Reed 2, Coleman, Hill, K.Williams, Phillips, Wilkinson).

Steals: 6 (Hannibal 3, J.Williams, K.Williams, Reed).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas St.262652
LSU313061

A_9,011 (13,215).

