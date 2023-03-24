FGFTReb
LSU (31-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese316-125-85-121517
Williams4011-142-42-62324
Johnson290-72-22-5252
Morris394-146-71-47215
Poole243-50-00-2158
Carson60-30-00-0000
Poa230-30-00-1010
Smith80-00-20-1010
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20024-5815-2312-35132266

Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Poole 2-3, Morris 1-3, Johnson 0-5, Carson 0-1, Poa 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Reese 3, Williams 2)

Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 5, Poole 3, Reese 3, Morris 1, Poa 1)

Steals: 8 (Williams 2, Johnson 1, Morris 1, Poa 1, Poole 1, Reese 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
UTAH (27-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson372-91-41-2225
Pili274-85-61-52514
Kneepkens326-165-61-80020
McQueen362-60-00-5436
Palmer314-46-80-33115
McFarland30-00-00-0020
Rees70-00-00-0020
Sidberry30-10-00-1000
Young111-50-03-4013
Vieira100-00-00-1020
White30-00-00-0010
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20019-4917-247-31111963

Percentages: FG 38.776, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kneepkens 3-6, McQueen 2-5, Pili 1-2, Palmer 1-1, Young 1-4, Johnson 0-3, Sidberry 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (McQueen 1, Pili 1, Rees 1, Young 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Pili 6, Young 3, Johnson 2, Kneepkens 1, McFarland 1, McQueen 1, Rees 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Kneepkens 3, Pili 3, Vieira 2, McQueen 1)

Technical Fouls: None

LSU1613172066
Utah1617141663

A_8,592

Officials_Tiffany Bird, Michael Price, Talisa Green

