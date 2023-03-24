LSU (31-2)
Reese 6-12 5-8 17, Williams 11-14 2-4 24, Johnson 0-7 2-2 2, Morris 4-14 6-7 15, Poole 3-5 0-0 8, Carson 0-3 0-0 0, Poa 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 24-58 15-23 66
UTAH (27-5)
Johnson 2-9 1-4 5, Pili 4-8 5-6 14, Kneepkens 6-16 5-6 20, McQueen 2-6 0-0 6, Palmer 4-4 6-8 15, McFarland 0-0 0-0 0, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Sidberry 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-5 0-0 3, Vieira 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-49 17-24 63
|LSU
|16
|13
|17
|20
|—
|66
|Utah
|16
|17
|14
|16
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_LSU 3-13 (Johnson 0-5, Morris 1-3, Poole 2-3, Carson 0-1, Poa 0-1), Utah 8-22 (Johnson 0-3, Pili 1-2, Kneepkens 3-6, McQueen 2-5, Palmer 1-1, Sidberry 0-1, Young 1-4). Assists_LSU 13 (Morris 7), Utah 11 (McQueen 4). Fouled Out_LSU Johnson, Poole, Reese, Utah Pili. Rebounds_LSU 35 (Reese 12), Utah 31 (Kneepkens 8). Total Fouls_LSU 22, Utah 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,592.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.