LSU (8-1)
Fountain 4-5 3-6 11, Wilkinson 0-4 0-0 0, K.Williams 14-21 0-2 35, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 1-10 0-0 3, Hayes 5-10 1-1 13, J.Williams 2-6 1-2 5, Reed 0-0 1-4 1, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Hannibal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 6-15 72.
WAKE FOREST (7-3)
Carr 2-2 1-1 5, Keller 0-3 0-0 0, Appleby 11-13 2-3 26, Hildreth 4-11 3-3 12, Monsanto 2-10 0-0 6, Williamson 1-5 2-2 4, Marsh 6-6 1-4 13, Klintman 1-3 0-0 2, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0, Ituka 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 9-13 70.
Halftime_Wake Forest 41-33. 3-Point Goals_LSU 10-26 (K.Williams 7-9, Hayes 2-6, Miller 1-6, Wilkinson 0-2, J.Williams 0-3), Wake Forest 5-24 (Appleby 2-4, Monsanto 2-10, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-2, Klintman 0-2, Williamson 0-3). Fouled Out_Carr. Rebounds_LSU 24 (K.Williams 10), Wake Forest 33 (Marsh 11). Assists_LSU 17 (Hill, Hayes 6), Wake Forest 11 (Appleby 6). Total Fouls_LSU 15, Wake Forest 15.
