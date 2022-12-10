FGFTReb
LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fountain304-53-63-50111
Wilkinson100-40-00-1100
K.Williams3614-210-24-101335
Hill252-60-00-1614
Miller371-100-00-1113
Hayes285-101-11-56313
J.Williams172-61-20-1225
Reed90-01-40-0011
Coleman40-00-00-0020
Hannibal40-20-00-0010
Totals20028-646-158-24171572

Percentages: FG .438, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (K.Williams 7-9, Hayes 2-6, Miller 1-6, Wilkinson 0-2, J.Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Williams).

Turnovers: 7 (Fountain 2, K.Williams 2, Miller 2, J.Williams).

Steals: 9 (Fountain 4, Wilkinson 2, Hayes, J.Williams, K.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WAKE FORESTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carr162-21-10-2055
Keller130-30-00-2020
Appleby3711-132-30-16226
Hildreth384-113-30-84212
Monsanto232-100-00-1106
Williamson251-52-20-1004
Marsh246-61-41-110113
Klintman181-30-02-3012
Bradford30-00-02-2020
Ituka31-20-01-2002
Totals20028-559-136-33111570

Percentages: FG .509, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Appleby 2-4, Monsanto 2-10, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-2, Klintman 0-2, Williamson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carr).

Turnovers: 15 (Carr 4, Hildreth 4, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Monsanto, Williamson).

Steals: 5 (Appleby, Keller, Marsh, Monsanto, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: None.

LSU333972
Wake Forest412970

