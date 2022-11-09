UMKC (0-2)
Pre.Idiaru 1-6 0-0 2, A.Mukeba 3-11 0-0 7, Ngandu 1-1 2-3 4, Allen 6-15 5-8 19, Mitchell 4-12 6-7 15, Pro.Idiaru 4-8 1-2 9, Andrews 0-4 5-5 5, Martin 0-0 2-2 2, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, B.Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 21-27 63.
LSU (1-0)
Reed 1-4 1-1 3, Wilkinson 3-7 0-0 9, K.Williams 5-13 3-4 13, Hill 4-9 4-5 13, Miller 6-14 2-2 18, Hannibal 1-3 5-9 7, J.Williams 3-4 1-3 7, Fountain 1-1 2-2 4, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 18-26 74.
Halftime_LSU 41-34. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 4-25 (Allen 2-4, A.Mukeba 1-4, Mitchell 1-6, Sullivan 0-1, Pro.Idiaru 0-2, Andrews 0-4, Pre.Idiaru 0-4), LSU 8-21 (Miller 4-9, Wilkinson 3-4, Hill 1-5, Reed 0-1, K.Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Pro.Idiaru. Rebounds_UMKC 35 (Pro.Idiaru 10), LSU 42 (K.Williams 14). Assists_UMKC 12 (Mitchell 5), LSU 16 (Hill 7). Total Fouls_UMKC 20, LSU 23. A_9,338 (13,215).
