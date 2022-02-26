|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brazile
|29
|5-9
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|11
|Ko.Brown
|25
|0-3
|2-2
|4-9
|2
|4
|2
|Coleman
|21
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Gordon
|16
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Pickett
|39
|5-16
|4-4
|1-3
|7
|3
|14
|Davis
|28
|4-8
|4-5
|2-6
|0
|1
|12
|DeGray
|27
|4-8
|2-3
|3-4
|1
|3
|10
|Ka.Brown
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-56
|12-15
|12-32
|12
|20
|55
Percentages: FG .357, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Coleman 2-6, Brazile 1-2, Gordon 0-1, DeGray 0-2, Pickett 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Coleman).
Turnovers: 16 (Coleman 7, DeGray 2, Gordon 2, Ko.Brown 2, Davis, Ka.Brown, Pickett).
Steals: 4 (Ka.Brown 2, Brazile, Gordon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Days
|21
|4-5
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|2
|10
|Wilkinson
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Reid
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Murray
|31
|5-10
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|0
|11
|Pinson
|30
|2-6
|6-6
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|Gaines
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Eason
|20
|4-10
|9-9
|0-6
|1
|5
|18
|O'Neal
|19
|4-6
|1-3
|1-6
|0
|2
|9
|Williams
|11
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Fudge
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-49
|19-23
|4-27
|11
|16
|75
Percentages: FG .510, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Days 2-2, Gaines 2-3, Wilkinson 1-2, Eason 1-3, Pinson 0-1, Williams 0-1, O'Neal 0-2, Murray 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Eason 2, Murray 2, Wilkinson 2, O'Neal).
Turnovers: 13 (Pinson 5, Eason 3, Days 2, Murray, Wilkinson, Williams).
Steals: 10 (Eason 3, Gaines 2, Wilkinson 2, Murray, Pinson, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri
|24
|31
|—
|55
|LSU
|30
|45
|—
|75
A_9,304 (13,215).