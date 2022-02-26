FGFTReb
MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brazile295-90-02-50411
Ko.Brown250-32-24-9242
Coleman212-80-00-2126
Gordon160-20-10-2120
Pickett395-164-41-37314
Davis284-84-52-60112
DeGray274-82-33-41310
Ka.Brown150-20-00-1010
Totals20020-5612-1512-32122055

Percentages: FG .357, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Coleman 2-6, Brazile 1-2, Gordon 0-1, DeGray 0-2, Pickett 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Coleman).

Turnovers: 16 (Coleman 7, DeGray 2, Gordon 2, Ko.Brown 2, Davis, Ka.Brown, Pickett).

Steals: 4 (Ka.Brown 2, Brazile, Gordon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Days214-50-11-51210
Wilkinson252-30-00-1215
Reid202-40-00-1034
Murray315-101-22-52011
Pinson302-66-60-13110
Gaines222-30-00-1126
Eason204-109-90-61518
O'Neal194-61-31-6029
Williams110-22-20-1102
Fudge10-00-00-0000
Totals20025-4919-234-27111675

Percentages: FG .510, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Days 2-2, Gaines 2-3, Wilkinson 1-2, Eason 1-3, Pinson 0-1, Williams 0-1, O'Neal 0-2, Murray 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Eason 2, Murray 2, Wilkinson 2, O'Neal).

Turnovers: 13 (Pinson 5, Eason 3, Days 2, Murray, Wilkinson, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Eason 3, Gaines 2, Wilkinson 2, Murray, Pinson, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri243155
LSU304575

A_9,304 (13,215).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you