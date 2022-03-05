|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gurley
|17
|1-2
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|4
|Bediako
|15
|2-3
|1-1
|3-5
|1
|2
|5
|Ellis
|36
|4-10
|8-8
|4-9
|1
|2
|19
|Jah.Quinerly
|39
|5-13
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|16
|Shackelford
|34
|3-14
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|0
|6
|Davison
|37
|4-9
|1-2
|2-5
|4
|3
|12
|Miles
|24
|3-7
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|9
|Rojas
|17
|1-2
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Gary
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|225
|23-61
|20-22
|14-38
|12
|17
|77
Percentages: FG .377, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 11-40, .275 (Jah.Quinerly 4-11, Davison 3-7, Ellis 3-8, Miles 1-4, Gary 0-1, Gurley 0-1, Shackelford 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 19 (Ellis 6, Davison 4, Jah.Quinerly 4, Miles 3, Bediako, Shackelford).
Steals: 9 (Davison 3, Ellis 2, Miles 2, Bediako, Rojas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Days
|38
|8-15
|5-6
|3-7
|0
|3
|24
|Wilkinson
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Reid
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Murray
|41
|7-14
|1-1
|1-6
|2
|1
|17
|Pinson
|39
|4-10
|0-1
|0-0
|8
|2
|8
|Eason
|33
|5-10
|9-13
|4-9
|2
|4
|20
|Gaines
|30
|2-4
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|6
|O'Neal
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Williams
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|28-61
|17-23
|10-31
|13
|16
|80
Percentages: FG .459, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Days 3-7, Murray 2-6, Eason 1-1, Wilkinson 1-3, Gaines 0-1, Pinson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Days, Eason, Murray, Wilkinson).
Turnovers: 13 (Murray 4, Days 2, Eason 2, O'Neal 2, Pinson 2, Wilkinson).
Steals: 16 (Pinson 5, Days 3, Eason 3, Murray 3, Gaines 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama
|38
|34
|5
|—
|77
|LSU
|36
|36
|8
|—
|80
A_11,237 (13,215).