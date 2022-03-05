FGFTReb
ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gurley171-22-22-4114
Bediako152-31-13-5125
Ellis364-108-84-91219
Jah.Quinerly395-132-20-31316
Shackelford343-140-01-6106
Davison374-91-22-54312
Miles243-72-21-3329
Rojas171-22-30-1044
Gary60-12-21-2002
Totals22523-6120-2214-38121777

Percentages: FG .377, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 11-40, .275 (Jah.Quinerly 4-11, Davison 3-7, Ellis 3-8, Miles 1-4, Gary 0-1, Gurley 0-1, Shackelford 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 19 (Ellis 6, Davison 4, Jah.Quinerly 4, Miles 3, Bediako, Shackelford).

Steals: 9 (Davison 3, Ellis 2, Miles 2, Bediako, Rojas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Days388-155-63-70324
Wilkinson221-50-00-2003
Reid111-20-01-1012
Murray417-141-11-62117
Pinson394-100-10-0828
Eason335-109-134-92420
Gaines302-42-20-4036
O'Neal80-10-01-2120
Williams30-00-00-0000
Totals22528-6117-2310-31131680

Percentages: FG .459, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Days 3-7, Murray 2-6, Eason 1-1, Wilkinson 1-3, Gaines 0-1, Pinson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Days, Eason, Murray, Wilkinson).

Turnovers: 13 (Murray 4, Days 2, Eason 2, O'Neal 2, Pinson 2, Wilkinson).

Steals: 16 (Pinson 5, Days 3, Eason 3, Murray 3, Gaines 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama3834577
LSU3636880

A_11,237 (13,215).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

