Sunday

At Muthaiga Golf Club

Nairobi, Kenya

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71

Final Round

Jorge Campillo, Spain (460), $321,24769-68-63-66—266-18
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (305), $207,86667-67-68-66—268-16
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (154), $106,76770-63-71-65—269-15
Santiago Tarrio, Spain (154), $106,76771-68-64-66—269-15
Lukas Nemecz, Austria (106), $73,13167-68-69-66—270-14
Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (106), $73,13166-68-70-66—270-14
Julien Brun, France (66), $46,01470-68-67-66—271-13
Ashley Chesters, England (66), $46,01468-72-65-66—271-13
Robert Macintyre, Scotland (66), $46,01471-65-65-70—271-13
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (66), $46,01468-65-69-69—271-13
Grant Forrest, Scotland (46), $31,65270-70-67-65—272-12
Craig Howie, Scotland (46), $31,65268-67-70-67—272-12
JC Ritchie, South Africa (46), $31,65269-69-66-68—272-12
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (46), $31,65270-68-71-63—272-12
John Catlin, United States (37), $25,54864-70-70-69—273-11
Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (37), $25,54871-67-68-67—273-11
Gavin Green, Malaysia (37), $25,54866-69-71-67—273-11
Pierre Pineau, France (37), $25,54865-70-71-67—273-11
Johannes Veerman, United States (37), $25,54869-72-67-65—273-11
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (31), $21,39167-69-69-69—274-10
Calum Hill, Scotland (31), $21,39171-64-73-66—274-10
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (31), $21,39167-72-68-67—274-10
Edoardo Molinari, Italy (31), $21,39168-71-69-66—274-10
Shaun Norris, South Africa (31), $21,39171-67-73-63—274-10
Alejandro Canizares, Spain (27), $18,51971-67-69-68—275-9
Casey Jarvis, South Africa (27), $18,51966-70-74-65—275-9
Romain Langasque, France (27), $18,51969-72-68-66—275-9
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (27), $18,51969-69-68-69—275-9
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (27), $18,51967-69-72-67—275-9
Adri Arnaus, Spain (23), $15,68469-72-70-65—276-8
Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, Spain (23), $15,68472-68-67-69—276-8
Bryce Easton, South Africa (23), $15,68467-71-71-67—276-8
Hurly Long, Germany (23), $15,68467-74-70-65—276-8
Adrian Otaegui, Spain (23), $15,68470-69-69-68—276-8
Marcus Armitage, England (20), $13,07667-68-76-66—277-7
Louis De Jager, South Africa (20), $13,07670-67-73-67—277-7
Matthew Jordan, England (20), $13,07668-68-68-73—277-7
Tom Vaillant, France (20), $13,07668-71-74-64—277-7
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa (20), $13,07669-69-70-69—277-7
Nacho Elvira, Spain (17), $10,77167-65-73-73—278-6
Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland (17), $10,77169-68-72-69—278-6
Justin Harding, South Africa (17), $10,77170-69-68-71—278-6
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (17), $10,77172-67-71-68—278-6
Ricardo Santos, Portugal (17), $10,77169-72-69-68—278-6
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (17), $10,77167-73-69-69—278-6
Justin Walters, South Africa (17), $10,77172-69-70-67—278-6
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (13), $8,50370-69-69-71—279-5
Joshua Lee, United States (13), $8,50371-68-73-67—279-5
Niklas Lemke, Sweden (13), $8,50371-66-72-70—279-5
Velten Meyer, Germany (13), $8,50371-69-66-73—279-5
Adrien Saddier, France (13), $8,50369-72-69-69—279-5
Nick Bachem, Germany (11), $6,99166-67-74-73—280-4
Daniel Brown, England (11), $6,99170-69-72-69—280-4
Dylan Mostert, South Africa (11), $6,99164-72-72-72—280-4
Oliver Bekker, South Africa (9), $6,04769-70-71-71—281-3
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain (9), $6,04770-70-71-70—281-3
Deon Germishuys, South Africa (9), $6,04771-69-72-69—281-3
Renato Paratore, Italy (9), $6,04771-69-69-72—281-3
Connor Syme, Scotland (9), $6,04770-69-71-71—281-3
Matthew Baldwin, England (7), $5,10271-68-72-71—282-2
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (7), $5,10269-72-70-71—282-2
Francesco Laporta, Italy (7), $5,10268-73-74-67—282-2
Javier Sainz, Spain (7), $5,10269-72-75-66—282-2
Toby Tree, England (7), $5,10269-71-71-71—282-2
Thomas Aiken, South Africa (6), $3,88770-71-73-69—283-1
Manu Gandas, India (6), $3,88770-71-70-72—283-1
Mutahi Kibugu, Kenya (6), $3,88768-71-71-73—283-1
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (6), $3,88771-69-74-69—283-1
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (6), $3,88768-72-71-72—283-1
Max Schmitt, Germany (6), $3,88768-73-70-72—283-1
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France (6), $3,88770-71-68-74—283-1
Christopher Mivis, Belgium (5), $2,83171-67-74-72—284E
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa (4), $2,82869-71-75-70—285+1
Todd Clements, England (4), $2,82570-70-71-75—286+2
Angel Hidalgo, Spain (4), $2,82170-71-74-72—287+3
James Morrison, England (4), $2,82169-71-75-72—287+3
Gary Stal, France (3), $2,81669-68-76-75—288+4
Wil Besseling, Netherlands (3), $2,81365-71-76-77—289+5
Tristen Strydom, South Africa (0), $2,81069-72-69-WD

