MAINE (2-1)
Feierbergs 4-8 2-2 11, Clayton 3-6 0-0 6, Tynes 6-15 5-6 17, Wright-McLeish 5-8 0-0 12, Juozapaitis 1-7 2-2 4, Filipovity 6-10 2-3 16, Nenadic 1-2 1-2 3, Adetogun 0-1 0-0 0, Ireland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 12-15 69.
BOSTON COLLEGE (2-1)
Bickerstaff 1-7 2-4 4, Penha 4-7 0-0 8, Ashton-Langford 6-17 6-7 18, Madsen 2-6 0-0 6, Zackery 5-12 1-2 13, Langford 4-5 2-4 10, Kelley 2-4 0-0 5, McGlockton 0-0 0-0 0, Mighty 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-58 11-19 64.
Halftime_Maine 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Maine 5-16 (Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 2-5, Feierbergs 1-4, Juozapaitis 0-2, Tynes 0-2), Boston College 5-18 (Zackery 2-4, Madsen 2-6, Kelley 1-3, Penha 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-4). Rebounds_Maine 33 (Tynes 10), Boston College 33 (Bickerstaff 10). Assists_Maine 9 (Tynes 5), Boston College 10 (Bickerstaff 4). Total Fouls_Maine 17, Boston College 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.