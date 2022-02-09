|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MAINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ingo
|21
|2-5
|4-6
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Efretuei
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Kalnjscek
|38
|8-11
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|21
|Masic
|36
|6-13
|0-0
|0-7
|6
|0
|15
|Wright-McLeish
|37
|4-7
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|5
|11
|Ireland
|20
|4-5
|2-4
|1-4
|2
|0
|11
|Adetogun
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|0
|Feierbergs
|16
|1-4
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|2
|4
|Turgut
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-50
|8-15
|4-26
|18
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .520, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (Kalnjscek 5-5, Masic 3-7, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Ireland 1-1, Feierbergs 1-2, Turgut 1-2, Adetogun 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ingo 2, Feierbergs).
Turnovers: 11 (Kalnjscek 6, Ingo 2, Efretuei, Ireland, Wright-McLeish).
Steals: 5 (Adetogun 2, Ireland, Kalnjscek, Turgut).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALBANY (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doles
|27
|4-7
|1-3
|3-8
|1
|1
|10
|Cerruti
|36
|5-10
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|3
|14
|Champion
|30
|2-6
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|5
|Horton
|29
|3-11
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|3
|10
|Hutcheson
|30
|2-5
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|2
|7
|Reddish
|17
|2-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Newman
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Neely
|10
|3-5
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|1
|9
|Fizulich
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Little
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|15-19
|5-25
|9
|15
|63
Percentages: FG .431, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Cerruti 2-4, Doles 1-3, Hutcheson 1-4, Champion 0-1, Fizulich 0-1, Horton 0-1, Little 0-1, Neely 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cerruti, Newman).
Turnovers: 11 (Horton 3, Champion 2, Neely 2, Newman 2, Cerruti, Doles).
Steals: 3 (Doles, Little, Neely).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Maine
|29
|44
|—
|73
|Albany (NY)
|28
|35
|—
|63
A_1,544 (4,538).