FGFTReb
MAINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ingo212-54-61-4048
Efretuei40-10-00-0120
Kalnjscek388-110-10-21221
Masic366-130-00-76015
Wright-McLeish374-71-20-13511
Ireland204-52-41-42011
Adetogun180-10-00-3320
Feierbergs161-41-22-5224
Turgut101-30-00-0013
Totals20026-508-154-26181873

Percentages: FG .520, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (Kalnjscek 5-5, Masic 3-7, Wright-McLeish 2-4, Ireland 1-1, Feierbergs 1-2, Turgut 1-2, Adetogun 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ingo 2, Feierbergs).

Turnovers: 11 (Kalnjscek 6, Ingo 2, Efretuei, Ireland, Wright-McLeish).

Steals: 5 (Adetogun 2, Ireland, Kalnjscek, Turgut).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doles274-71-33-81110
Cerruti365-102-30-11314
Champion302-61-20-3225
Horton293-114-40-34310
Hutcheson302-52-22-7027
Reddish172-22-20-0016
Newman131-30-00-0022
Neely103-53-30-3019
Fizulich50-10-00-0100
Little30-10-00-0000
Totals20022-5115-195-2591563

Percentages: FG .431, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Cerruti 2-4, Doles 1-3, Hutcheson 1-4, Champion 0-1, Fizulich 0-1, Horton 0-1, Little 0-1, Neely 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cerruti, Newman).

Turnovers: 11 (Horton 3, Champion 2, Neely 2, Newman 2, Cerruti, Doles).

Steals: 3 (Doles, Little, Neely).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maine294473
Albany (NY)283563

A_1,544 (4,538).

