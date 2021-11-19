MAINE-FORT KENT (0-1)
Grady 2-8 7-8 11, Gilbert 0-2 0-0 0, Petty 0-4 0-0 0, Ruaro 1-5 5-6 8, Hymes 3-9 0-0 7, Franz 2-3 0-0 4, Ta.Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Guerrero 1-2 0-0 3, Tr.Williams 3-4 0-0 8, Huynh 0-0 0-0 0, Ramachandran 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-42 12-14 43.
MAINE (2-2)
Feierbergs 1-5 0-0 2, Nenadic 2-3 0-0 4, Adetogun 1-2 3-4 5, DuHart 1-7 2-2 5, Masic 5-7 0-0 13, Turgut 3-7 1-2 7, Efretuei 4-4 1-2 9, Wright-McLeish 2-5 0-0 4, Kalnjscek 2-4 2-2 7, Ihekwoaba 3-4 0-0 6, Ireland 2-4 1-2 6, Filipovity 2-4 3-3 7. Totals 28-56 13-17 75.
Halftime_Maine 28-17. 3-Point Goals_Maine-Fort Kent 5-12 (Tr.Williams 2-3, Guerrero 1-1, Hymes 1-2, Ruaro 1-4, Petty 0-2), Maine 6-23 (Masic 3-4, Kalnjscek 1-2, Ireland 1-3, DuHart 1-7, Adetogun 0-1, Filipovity 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-2). Rebounds_Maine-Fort Kent 21 (Petty 6), Maine 34 (Ireland 6). Assists_Maine-Fort Kent 10 (Gilbert 4), Maine 16 (Turgut 7). Total Fouls_Maine-Fort Kent 16, Maine 17. A_755 (5,800).