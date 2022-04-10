AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .600; France, Seattle, .571; Jansen, Toronto, .571; Pollock, Chicago, .571; Franco, Tampa Bay, .545; Benintendi, Kansas City, .500; Choi, Tampa Bay, .500; Verdugo, Boston, .500; Seager, Texas, .462; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .455; N.Lowe, Texas, .455.
RUNS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bichette, Toronto, 4; B.Miller, Texas, 4; Solak, Texas, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; 10 tied at 3.
RBI_Vaughn, Chicago, 6; B.Miller, Texas, 5; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 5; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Brown, Oakland, 4; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 4; N.Lowe, Texas, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4.
HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Seager, Texas, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; N.Lowe, Texas, 5; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Walsh, Los Angeles, 5; 14 tied at 4.
DOUBLES_J.Abreu, Chicago, 2; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Andrus, Oakland, 2; Brantley, Houston, 2; Espinal, Toronto, 2; Mancini, Baltimore, 2; McCormick, Houston, 2; Rojas, Los Angeles, 2; Urías, Baltimore, 2; 16 tied at 1.
TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Harrison, Chicago, 1; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1.
HOME RUNS_Jansen, Toronto, 2; Rizzo, New York, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Vaughn, Chicago, 2; B.Miller, Texas, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 18 tied at 1.
STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 2; Altuve, Houston, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; A.García, Texas, 1; Kelenic, Seattle, 1; Mateo, Baltimore, 1; Mullins, Baltimore, 1; Olivares, Kansas City, 1; Siri, Houston, 1; Straw, Cleveland, 1; Tucker, Houston, 1.
PITCHING_19 tied at 1-0.
ERA_24 tied at 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Cease, Chicago, 8; Eovaldi, Boston, 7; Gilbert, Seattle, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7; Giolito, Chicago, 6; Montas, Oakland, 6; F.Valdez, Houston, 6; 10 tied at 5.
