AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .344; Devers, Boston, .327; Bogaerts, Boston, .318; Kirk, Toronto, .317; France, Seattle, .316; Alvarez, Houston, .310; Benintendi, Kansas City, .308; J.Martinez, Boston, .306; Vaughn, Chicago, .301; Cabrera, Detroit, .300.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 64; Devers, Boston, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Rizzo, New York, 47; Springer, Toronto, 47; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 46.
RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Tucker, Houston, 53; Story, Boston, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 104; Arraez, Minnesota, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 90; Benintendi, Kansas City, 88; France, Seattle, 87; Bichette, Toronto, 86; Judge, New York, 83; J.Martinez, Boston, 83; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 83; J.Abreu, Chicago, 82; Mullins, Baltimore, 82; Rosario, Cleveland, 82.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; J.Martinez, Boston, 24; Gurriel, Houston, 23; Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 21; Espinal, Toronto, 20; Hays, Baltimore, 20; Mullins, Baltimore, 20; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Bichette, Toronto, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; Altuve, Houston, 16; Tucker, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.
STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 20; Mateo, Baltimore, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Semien, Texas, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 13; Straw, Cleveland, 13; A.García, Texas, 12; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; White, Texas, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.
ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.74; Verlander, Houston, 2.03; Manoah, Toronto, 2.09; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.34; Cortes, New York, 2.44; Cease, Chicago, 2.51; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.66; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.67; Gausman, Toronto, 2.86; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.90.
STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 133; Cease, Chicago, 125; Cole, New York, 117; Ray, Seattle, 117; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 101; Gausman, Toronto, 100; Montas, Oakland, 100; Javier, Houston, 95; Bieber, Cleveland, 93; F.Valdez, Houston, 93.
