NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING_B.Anderson, Milwaukee, .500; Swanson, Chicago, .500; Arraez, Miami, .458; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .450; Gorman, St. Louis, .438; Happ, Chicago, .438; Stott, Philadelphia, .435; W.Smith, Los Angeles, .421; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .417; Bogaerts, San Diego, .409.
RUNS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 7; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 7; India, Cincinnati, 7; Alonso, New York, 6; Happ, Chicago, 6; Hoerner, Chicago, 6; Mitchell, Milwaukee, 6; Olson, Atlanta, 6; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 6; Swanson, Chicago, 6; Yelich, Milwaukee, 6.
RBI_B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 10; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Vosler, Cincinnati, 7; Winker, Milwaukee, 7; Bogaerts, San Diego, 7; Cron, Colorado, 7; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 7; Olson, Atlanta, 7; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; Alonso, New York, 6; Soler, Miami, 6.
HITS_Arraez, Miami, 11; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 10; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 10; Stott, Philadelphia, 10; Swanson, Chicago, 10; Turner, Philadelphia, 10; d'Arnaud, Atlanta, 10; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 9; Bogaerts, San Diego, 9; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9.
DOUBLES_Bogaerts, San Diego, 3; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 3; Lindor, New York, 3; McMahon, Colorado, 3; Olson, Atlanta, 3; Soler, Miami, 3; Stott, Philadelphia, 3; Yastrzemski, San Francisco, 3; d'Arnaud, Atlanta, 3; 16 tied at 2.
TRIPLES_Outman, Los Angeles, 2; Turner, Philadelphia, 2; Cooper, Miami, 1; Friedl, Cincinnati, 1; Marsh, Philadelphia, 1; Mitchell, Milwaukee, 1; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 1; Vosler, Cincinnati, 1.
HOME RUNS_Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 4; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 3; Vosler, Cincinnati, 3; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 3; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 3; Mitchell, Milwaukee, 3; Bogaerts, San Diego, 3; Cron, Colorado, 3; Alonso, New York, 3; Olson, Atlanta, 3; Soler, Miami, 3.
STOLEN BASES_Carroll, Arizona, 3; S.Marte, New York, 3; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 2; Bae, Pittsburgh, 2; Estrada, San Francisco, 2; Hoerner, Chicago, 2; McCarthy, Arizona, 2; Turang, Milwaukee, 2; 17 tied at 1.
PITCHING_J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.
ERA_DeSclafani, San Francisco, 0.00; Elder, Atlanta, 0.00; Freeland, Colorado, 0.00; May, Los Angeles, 0.00; Miley, Milwaukee, 0.00; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 0.00; Steele, Chicago, 0.00; Strahm, Philadelphia, 0.00; Strider, Atlanta, 0.00; Stroman, Chicago, 0.00; K.Thompson, Chicago, 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Webb, San Francisco, 16; Keller, Pittsburgh, 15; Luzardo, Miami, 15; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 12; Gallen, Arizona, 10; Peterson, New York, 10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 9; Lodolo, Cincinnati, 9; Márquez, Colorado, 9; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 9; Snell, San Diego, 9; Strider, Atlanta, 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.