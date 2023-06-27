AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Hays, Baltimore, .319; Bichette, Toronto, .318; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Verdugo, Boston, .303; Yoshida, Boston, .299; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .297; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .293; Taveras, Texas, .293; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .292; Merrifield, Toronto, .292.
RUNS_Semien, Texas, 63; A.García, Texas, 56; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Jung, Texas, 52; Robert Jr., Chicago, 52; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 51; Kwan, Cleveland, 51; Trout, Los Angeles, 51; Verdugo, Boston, 51; N.Lowe, Texas, 50.
RBI_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; A.García, Texas, 61; Devers, Boston, 60; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Heim, Texas, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 49; Bregman, Houston, 49.
HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 106; Semien, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Verdugo, Boston, 86; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 85; Franco, Tampa Bay, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84; Hays, Baltimore, 84; N.Lowe, Texas, 84; T.France, Seattle, 82.
DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 25; Verdugo, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 23; Hays, Baltimore, 22; Ja.Duran, Boston, 21; T.France, Seattle, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Benintendi, Chicago, 20; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Robert Jr., Chicago, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Seager, Texas, 20.
TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 6 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Robert Jr., Chicago, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; Burger, Chicago, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Jung, Texas, 15.
STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 39; Franco, Tampa Bay, 25; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 23; Mateo, Baltimore, 21; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; Merrifield, Toronto, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; Walls, Tampa Bay, 16; Volpe, New York, 15; Castro, Minnesota, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14.
PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-4; Berríos, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 7-2.
ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.23; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.27; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.67; Cole, New York, 2.78; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.82; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.86; J.Gray, Texas, 2.89; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.98; Gausman, Toronto, 3.10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.14.
STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 127; P.López, Minnesota, 120; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 117; Cole, New York, 113; Cease, Chicago, 110; Lynn, Chicago, 109; L.Castillo, Seattle, 108; F.Valdez, Houston, 104; Eovaldi, Texas, 101; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 100; Ryan, Minnesota, 100.
