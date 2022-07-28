AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .333; Devers, Boston, .324; Benintendi, New York, .320; Bogaerts, Boston, .317; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .313; Kirk, Toronto, .312; T.Anderson, Chicago, .310; Alvarez, Houston, .309; France, Seattle, .309; Robert, Chicago, .301.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 81; Alvarez, Houston, 64; Devers, Boston, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rizzo, New York, 58; A.García, Texas, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Springer, Toronto, 56; 7 tied at 55.
RBI_Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 113; Benintendi, New York, 111; Bogaerts, Boston, 111; J.Abreu, Chicago, 110; Rosario, Cleveland, 110; Arraez, Minnesota, 108; Judge, New York, 107; Bichette, Toronto, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; France, Seattle, 103.
DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; J.Martinez, Boston, 30; Devers, Boston, 29; Gurriel, Houston, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 27; Bogaerts, Boston, 27; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 24; Hays, Baltimore, 24; S.Murphy, Oakland, 24; Bichette, Toronto, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Mateo, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Ja.Duran, Boston, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 24; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 21; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 20; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 20; Semien, Texas, 17; Tucker, Houston, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.
ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.76; Verlander, Houston, 1.86; Cease, Chicago, 2.03; Manoah, Toronto, 2.24; Cortes, New York, 2.48; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.59; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.74; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.77; Irvin, Oakland, 3.05; Cole, New York, 3.09.
STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 154; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 154; Cole, New York, 153; Ray, Seattle, 136; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 134; Gausman, Toronto, 122; Javier, Houston, 121; Verlander, Houston, 117; J.Gray, Texas, 113; Skubal, Detroit, 113.
