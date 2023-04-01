AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Franco, Tampa Bay, .625; A.García, Texas, .625; Urshela, Los Angeles, .625; Rutschman, Baltimore, .600; France, Seattle, .571; Meadows, Detroit, .571; Vázquez, Minnesota, .571; Duvall, Boston, .556; Judge, New York, .556; 10 tied at .500.
RUNS_Alvarez, Houston, 4; Duvall, Boston, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; 19 tied at 3.
RBI_Garver, Texas, 6; Duvall, Boston, 6; Grossman, Texas, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Ward, Los Angeles, 4; Rutschman, Baltimore, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4.
HITS_Anderson, Chicago, 6; Rutschman, Baltimore, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Duvall, Boston, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; A.García, Texas, 5; Hays, Baltimore, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Springer, Toronto, 5; Urshela, Los Angeles, 5.
DOUBLES_Carpenter, Detroit, 2; Devers, Boston, 2; Franco, Tampa Bay, 2; Frazier, Baltimore, 2; Hays, Baltimore, 2; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Santander, Baltimore, 2.
TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Duvall, Boston, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1.
HOME RUNS_Garver, Texas, 2; Duvall, Boston, 2; 23 tied at 1.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; 18 tied at 1.
PITCHING_16 tied at 1-0.
ERA_25 tied at 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 11; Cease, Chicago, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; P.López, Minnesota, 8; Alexander, Detroit, 7; Gausman, Toronto, 7; deGrom, Texas, 7; 7 tied at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.