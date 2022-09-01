AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .318; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Benintendi, New York, .300; Judge, New York, .296; Kirk, Toronto, .296; Kwan, Cleveland, .295; Alvarez, Houston, .294.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 104; Bregman, Houston, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Semien, Texas, 78; Altuve, Houston, 76; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; Seager, Texas, 75; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 74; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Arraez, Minnesota, 73.
RBI_Judge, New York, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Bregman, Houston, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 73.
HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 151; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 143; Bogaerts, Boston, 142; N.Lowe, Texas, 142; Rosario, Cleveland, 142; Arraez, Minnesota, 140; Judge, New York, 139; Benintendi, New York, 138; Verdugo, Boston, 136; Bichette, Toronto, 135; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 135.
DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; J.Martinez, Boston, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 34; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; Bichette, Toronto, 32; Altuve, Houston, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 31; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 31.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 4; R.Greene, Detroit, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Semien, Texas, 4.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Suárez, Seattle, 25.
STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 28; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Semien, Texas, 20; Tucker, Houston, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; 5 tied at 15.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Ray, Seattle, 11-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11-8.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.84; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.20; Cease, Chicago, 2.27; Manoah, Toronto, 2.60; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.63; Cortes, New York, 2.68; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.89; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.02; Gausman, Toronto, 3.14; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.18.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 204; Cease, Chicago, 190; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 182; Ray, Seattle, 180; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 176; Gausman, Toronto, 164; Javier, Houston, 157; Verlander, Houston, 154; Bieber, Cleveland, 153; F.Valdez, Houston, 150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.