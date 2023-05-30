AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .331; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Yoshida, Boston, .313; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Urshela, Los Angeles, .306; Rizzo, New York, .304; Judge, New York, .302; Franco, Tampa Bay, .298; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .297; Greene, Detroit, .296; Semien, Texas, .296.
RUNS_Semien, Texas, 48; A.García, Texas, 45; N.Lowe, Texas, 40; Judge, New York, 39; Jung, Texas, 39; Verdugo, Boston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Torres, New York, 36.
RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 46; Semien, Texas, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Vaughn, Chicago, 39; Judge, New York, 38; Heim, Texas, 38; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 38; Bichette, Toronto, 38.
HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 78; Semien, Texas, 66; Franco, Tampa Bay, 65; Rizzo, New York, 62; Greene, Detroit, 60; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Jung, Texas, 59; N.Lowe, Texas, 59; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 59; M.Chapman, Toronto, 58; Verdugo, Boston, 58.
DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 16; Vaughn, Chicago, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; Benintendi, Chicago, 15; T.France, Seattle, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Robert Jr., Chicago, 15; Santander, Baltimore, 15.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Toronto, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 16 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Jung, Texas, 12.
STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 15; Merrifield, Toronto, 14; Walls, Tampa Bay, 14; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; McKinstry, Detroit, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 10.
PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; H.Brown, Houston, 5-1; J.Gray, Texas, 5-1.
ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.94; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.07; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.42; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.69; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.77; J.Gray, Texas, 2.81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.91; Cole, New York, 2.93.
STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gausman, Toronto, 89; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 82; P.López, Minnesota, 81; Cole, New York, 79; F.Valdez, Houston, 77; L.Castillo, Seattle, 76; Ryan, Minnesota, 76; Lynn, Chicago, 72; Eovaldi, Texas, 70; Kopech, Chicago, 70.
