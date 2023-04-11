AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .475; Duvall, Boston, .455; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .439; Torres, New York, .387; Rutschman, Baltimore, .375; Urshela, Los Angeles, .364; Bichette, Toronto, .362; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .359; Trout, Los Angeles, .355; Straw, Cleveland, .343.
RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 13; Duvall, Boston, 11; France, Seattle, 10; Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; 11 tied at 9.
RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 16; Duvall, Boston, 14; M.Chapman, Toronto, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; 8 tied at 9.
HITS_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Bichette, Toronto, 17; Duvall, Boston, 15; France, Seattle, 15; Robert Jr., Chicago, 15; Rutschman, Baltimore, 15; Suárez, Seattle, 15; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 14; Giménez, Cleveland, 14.
DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 7; France, Seattle, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Duvall, Boston, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Vaughn, Chicago, 5; Zunino, Cleveland, 5; 10 tied at 4.
TRIPLES_15 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Duvall, Boston, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Robert Jr., Chicago, 4; 13 tied at 3.
STOLEN BASES_Straw, Cleveland, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Mateo, Baltimore, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Torres, New York, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; McCormick, Houston, 3; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Volpe, New York, 3.
PITCHING_Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Springs, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Clevinger, Chicago, 2-0; Cortes, New York, 2-0; Brito, New York, 2-0; Houck, Boston, 2-0.
ERA_Gausman, Toronto, 0.00; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Cole, New York, 0.73; P.López, Minnesota, 0.73; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.75; Brito, New York, 0.90; Pivetta, Boston, 0.90; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.02.
STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 24; Cole, New York, 19; Springs, Tampa Bay, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Valdez, Houston, 18; deGrom, Texas, 18; L.Castillo, Seattle, 17; P.López, Minnesota, 16; Ryan, Minnesota, 16; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 15.
