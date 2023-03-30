AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Rutschman, Baltimore, 1.000; Meadows, Detroit, .750; Mateo, Baltimore, .667; Franco, Tampa Bay, .500; Frazier, Baltimore, .500; García, Texas, .500; Heim, Texas, .500; Judge, New York, .500; Larnach, Minnesota, .500; Turner, Boston, .500; Urías, Baltimore, .500; Vázquez, Minnesota, .500; Yoshida, Boston, .500.
RUNS_Frazier, Baltimore, 3; Devers, Boston, 2; Heim, Texas, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Seager, Texas, 2; Torres, New York, 2; Turner, Boston, 2; Verdugo, Boston, 2; 16 tied at 1.
RBI_Rutschman, Baltimore, 4; Grossman, Texas, 3; Casas, Boston, 2; Torres, New York, 2; Arroyo, Boston, 2; García, Texas, 2; Heim, Texas, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Miller, Texas, 2; Urías, Baltimore, 2.
HITS_Rutschman, Baltimore, 5; Meadows, Detroit, 3; 16 tied at 2.
DOUBLES_Frazier, Baltimore, 2; Arroyo, Boston, 1; M.Cabrera, Detroit, 1; Devers, Boston, 1; Heim, Texas, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 1; Santander, Baltimore, 1.
TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1.
HOME RUNS_Grossman, Texas, 1; Siri, Tampa Bay, 1; Torres, New York, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; Judge, New York, 1; Miller, Texas, 1; Urías, Baltimore, 1; Rutschman, Baltimore, 1.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Frazier, Baltimore, 1; Semien, Texas, 1; Torres, New York, 1; Volpe, New York, 1.
PITCHING_Cole, New York, 1-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1-0; P.López, Minnesota, 1-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 1-0; Ragans, Texas, 1-0.
ERA_19 tied at 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 11; P.López, Minnesota, 8; deGrom, Texas, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6; Rodriguez, Detroit, 5; Greinke, Kansas City, 4; Kluber, Boston, 4; Burke, Texas, 3; Cuas, Kansas City, 3; Gibson, Baltimore, 3; Marinaccio, New York, 3.
