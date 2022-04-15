AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Choi, Tampa Bay, .526; O.Miller, Cleveland, .522; Ramírez, Cleveland, .464; Kwan, Cleveland, .455; J.Crawford, Seattle, .417; Meadows, Detroit, .417; Franco, Tampa Bay, .394; Devers, Boston, .367; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .367; Arraez, Minnesota, .350; Lopez, Kansas City, .350; Vaughn, Chicago, .350.
RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Andrus, Oakland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; 9 tied at 6.
RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Brown, Oakland, 8; 10 tied at 7.
HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Springer, Toronto, 11; Choi, Tampa Bay, 10; J.Crawford, Seattle, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; Meadows, Detroit, 10; Rosario, Cleveland, 10; Seager, Texas, 10.
DOUBLES_O.Miller, Cleveland, 6; Andrus, Oakland, 4; K.Hernández, Boston, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; 12 tied at 3.
TRIPLES_15 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.
STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Altuve, Houston, 2; Kelenic, Seattle, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; 17 tied at 1.
PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; 21 tied at 1-0.
ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.90; F.Valdez, Houston, 0.93; Keller, Kansas City, 1.39; Whitlock, Boston, 1.42; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.64; Cease, Chicago, 1.69; Jefferies, Oakland, 1.93; L.Severino, New York, 2.25; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.46; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.57.
STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 16; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 15; Gausman, Toronto, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Eovaldi, Boston, 13; Montas, Oakland, 12; Dunning, Texas, 11; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 11; Gilbert, Seattle, 11; Ryan, Minnesota, 11; L.Severino, New York, 11.
