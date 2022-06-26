AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .349; Devers, Boston, .334; Bogaerts, Boston, .330; J.Martinez, Boston, .329; Kirk, Toronto, .322; Giménez, Cleveland, .318; France, Seattle, .316; Vaughn, Chicago, .316; Alvarez, Houston, .312; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .303.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 59; Devers, Boston, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 47; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; J.Martinez, Boston, 43; Rizzo, New York, 42; Straw, Cleveland, 42.
RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 50; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Stanton, New York, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45; Devers, Boston, 45.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 96; France, Seattle, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; J.Martinez, Boston, 81; Arraez, Minnesota, 80; Judge, New York, 80; Benintendi, Kansas City, 78; Bichette, Toronto, 76; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; Hays, Baltimore, 75.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 25; J.Martinez, Boston, 24; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Gurriel, Houston, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Hays, Baltimore, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Andrus, Oakland, 17; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 17; Sánchez, Minnesota, 17.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Stanton, New York, 17; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 19; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; White, Texas, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 11.
PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; Cole, New York, 6-2.
ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.77; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.96; Manoah, Toronto, 2.05; Verlander, Houston, 2.22; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.44; Cortes, New York, 2.51; Cease, Chicago, 2.56; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.90; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.97; Montgomery, New York, 2.98.
STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 123; Cease, Chicago, 121; Cole, New York, 111; Ray, Seattle, 97; Montas, Oakland, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gilbert, Seattle, 89; Bieber, Cleveland, 88; Gausman, Toronto, 87; L.Severino, New York, 87.
