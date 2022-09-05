AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .317; Arraez, Minnesota, .314; J.Abreu, Chicago, .310; N.Lowe, Texas, .305; Benintendi, New York, .304; Judge, New York, .302; Giménez, Cleveland, .299; Alvarez, Houston, .294; Kwan, Cleveland, .293; Altuve, Houston, .292; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .292; Kirk, Toronto, .292.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 109; Bregman, Houston, 81; Semien, Texas, 81; Altuve, Houston, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 76; Seager, Texas, 76; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; Devers, Boston, 74; A.García, Texas, 74; LeMahieu, New York, 74.
RBI_Judge, New York, 117; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 81; Bregman, Houston, 78; Santander, Baltimore, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 76.
HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 157; Bogaerts, Boston, 151; N.Lowe, Texas, 148; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 146; Judge, New York, 146; Arraez, Minnesota, 144; Bichette, Toronto, 144; Rosario, Cleveland, 143; Verdugo, Boston, 141; Benintendi, New York, 140.
DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; J.Martinez, Boston, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 35; Bichette, Toronto, 34; Bregman, Houston, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 34; Altuve, Houston, 33; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 32.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 4; R.Greene, Detroit, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Semien, Texas, 4.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 54; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 29; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 24; A.García, Texas, 22; Semien, Texas, 21; Tucker, Houston, 20; Giménez, Cleveland, 16; Merrifield, Toronto, 16.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.84; Cease, Chicago, 2.13; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.20; Manoah, Toronto, 2.49; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.58; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.63; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.89; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.06; Gausman, Toronto, 3.12; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.18.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 204; Cease, Chicago, 197; Ray, Seattle, 183; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 182; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 181; Gausman, Toronto, 170; Bieber, Cleveland, 164; Javier, Houston, 157; Verlander, Houston, 154; Manoah, Toronto, 153.
