AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .342; Devers, Boston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .318; Benintendi, Kansas City, .317; Kirk, Toronto, .316; T.Anderson, Chicago, .311; J.Martinez, Boston, .308; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .307; Alvarez, Houston, .306; France, Seattle, .306.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 69; Devers, Boston, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 55; Bogaerts, Boston, 54; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Springer, Toronto, 53; Arraez, Minnesota, 52; LeMahieu, New York, 52; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 52; Rosario, Cleveland, 52.
RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 75; Judge, New York, 66; Stanton, New York, 61; Tucker, Houston, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Robert, Chicago, 54; Devers, Boston, 54.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 111; Arraez, Minnesota, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Benintendi, Kansas City, 102; Bichette, Toronto, 99; Rosario, Cleveland, 99; J.Martinez, Boston, 96; France, Seattle, 95; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 95.
DOUBLES_J.Martinez, Boston, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Devers, Boston, 28; J.Abreu, Chicago, 24; Bogaerts, Boston, 24; Gurriel, Houston, 24; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; Hays, Baltimore, 22; S.Murphy, Oakland, 22.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Mateo, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Stanton, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 22; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 21; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 17; Semien, Texas, 16; Tucker, Houston, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; A.García, Texas, 13; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Straw, Cleveland, 13.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Cease, Chicago, 8-4; Urquidy, Houston, 8-4.
ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.71; Verlander, Houston, 1.89; Manoah, Toronto, 2.28; Cease, Chicago, 2.30; Cortes, New York, 2.63; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.66; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.68; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.76; Gausman, Toronto, 2.87; Cole, New York, 3.05.
STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 147; Cease, Chicago, 142; Cole, New York, 135; Ray, Seattle, 135; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 123; Javier, Houston, 112; Verlander, Houston, 108; Bieber, Cleveland, 106; Gausman, Toronto, 106; Gilbert, Seattle, 104.
