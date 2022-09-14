AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .319; Bogaerts, Boston, .318; J.Abreu, Chicago, .312; Judge, New York, .310; N.Lowe, Texas, .307; Benintendi, New York, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Alvarez, Houston, .295; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .295; Kirk, Toronto, .295.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 116; Semien, Texas, 89; Altuve, Houston, 86; Bregman, Houston, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 84; Bichette, Toronto, 83; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Seager, Texas, 81; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 80.
RBI_Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 87; Bregman, Houston, 85; Alvarez, Houston, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82.
HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 167; Bichette, Toronto, 162; N.Lowe, Texas, 160; Bogaerts, Boston, 159; Judge, New York, 158; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 156; Arraez, Minnesota, 155; Rosario, Cleveland, 152; Verdugo, Boston, 151; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 147.
DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; Bichette, Toronto, 39; J.Martinez, Boston, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Gurriel, Houston, 36; Bregman, Houston, 35; Verdugo, Boston, 35; J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Altuve, Houston, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 33.
TRIPLES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; 8 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Rizzo, New York, 30; Suárez, Seattle, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Tucker, Houston, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.
STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Mateo, Baltimore, 30; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; A.García, Texas, 24; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; Tucker, Houston, 22; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 18.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.84; Cease, Chicago, 2.06; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.20; Manoah, Toronto, 2.43; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.51; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.77; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.91; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.05; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.19; Cole, New York, 3.30.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 228; Cease, Chicago, 206; Ray, Seattle, 189; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 188; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 182; Gausman, Toronto, 179; Bieber, Cleveland, 178; Javier, Houston, 173; F.Valdez, Houston, 169; Manoah, Toronto, 163.
