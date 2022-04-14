AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Choi, Tampa Bay, .563; Kwan, Cleveland, .526; O.Miller, Cleveland, .524; Ramírez, Cleveland, .480; Meadows, Detroit, .476; J.Crawford, Seattle, .417; Santander, Baltimore, .400; Benintendi, Kansas City, .381; Franco, Tampa Bay, .379; Straw, Cleveland, .360.
RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Andrus, Oakland, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; J.Abreu, Chicago, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Heim, Texas, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Pinder, Oakland, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6.
RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Brown, Oakland, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 8; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Bregman, Houston, 7; Rizzo, New York, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; 8 tied at 6.
HITS_Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; O.Miller, Cleveland, 11; J.Crawford, Seattle, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; Meadows, Detroit, 10; Rosario, Cleveland, 10; Springer, Toronto, 10; Choi, Tampa Bay, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Seager, Texas, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9.
DOUBLES_O.Miller, Cleveland, 5; Andrus, Oakland, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; J.Crawford, Seattle, 3; Devers, Boston, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; K.Hernández, Boston, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Mancini, Baltimore, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; S.Murphy, Oakland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Springer, Toronto, 3.
TRIPLES_15 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; 15 tied at 2.
STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Altuve, Houston, 2; Kelenic, Seattle, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; 16 tied at 1.
PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.
ERA_Keller, Kansas City, 0.00; Manoah, Toronto, 0.00; Gilbert, Seattle, 0.90; F.Valdez, Houston, 0.93; Whitlock, Boston, 1.42; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 1.50; Manning, Detroit, 1.50; Cease, Chicago, 1.80; L.Severino, New York, 2.25; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.46.
STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 15; Gausman, Toronto, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Eovaldi, Boston, 13; Montas, Oakland, 12; Dunning, Texas, 11; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 11; Gilbert, Seattle, 11; L.Severino, New York, 11; Burke, Texas, 10.
