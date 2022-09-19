AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .317; Bogaerts, Boston, .316; Judge, New York, .316; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; N.Lowe, Texas, .308; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .298; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .295; Kirk, Toronto, .295.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 122; Semien, Texas, 91; Alvarez, Houston, 90; Bregman, Houston, 88; Altuve, Houston, 87; Bichette, Toronto, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 83; Seager, Texas, 83; J.Abreu, Chicago, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 82.
RBI_Judge, New York, 127; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 113; Tucker, Houston, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 93; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 86; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84.
HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 172; Bichette, Toronto, 168; Judge, New York, 166; N.Lowe, Texas, 165; Rosario, Cleveland, 165; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 163; Bogaerts, Boston, 162; Arraez, Minnesota, 160; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 152; Verdugo, Boston, 151.
DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; Bichette, Toronto, 41; J.Martinez, Boston, 40; Devers, Boston, 39; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; Bregman, Houston, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 37; J.Abreu, Chicago, 35; Verdugo, Boston, 35.
TRIPLES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; 8 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28.
STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Mateo, Baltimore, 30; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; Tucker, Houston, 22; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 20; Altuve, Houston, 18; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; Straw, Cleveland, 18.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 12-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.78; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.13; Cease, Chicago, 2.16; Manoah, Toronto, 2.40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.43; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.83; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.84; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.08; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.19.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 236; Cease, Chicago, 214; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 196; Ray, Seattle, 194; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 187; Gausman, Toronto, 186; Bieber, Cleveland, 184; F.Valdez, Houston, 176; Javier, Houston, 173; Manoah, Toronto, 168.
