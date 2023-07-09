2023 — Paul Skenes, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)
2022 — Jackson Holliday, ss (Baltimore Orioles)
2021 — Henry Davis, c (Pittsburgh Pirates)
2020 — Spencer Torkelson, 1b (Detroit Tigers)
2019 — Adley Rutschman, c (Baltimore Orioles)
2018 — Casey Mize, rhp (Detroit Tigers)
2017 — Royce Lewis, ss (Minnesota Twins)
2016 — Mickey Moniak, of (Philadelphia Phillies)
2015 — Dansby Swanson, ss (Arizona Diamondbacks)
2014 — Brady Aiken, lhp (Houston Astros)
2013 — Mark Appel, rhp (Houston Astros)
2012 — Carlos Correa, ss (Houston Astros)
2011 — Gerrit Cole, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)
2010 — Bryce Harper, c-of (Washington Nationals)
2009 — Stephen Strasburg, rhp (Washington Nationals)
2008 — Tim Beckham, ss (Tampa Bay Rays)
2007 — David Price, lhp (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)
2006 — Luke Hochevar, rhp (Kansas City Royals)
2005 — Justin Upton, ss (Arizona Diamondbacks)
2004 — Matt Bush, ss (San Diego Padres)
2003 — Delmon Young, of (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)
2002 — Bryan Bullington, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)
2001 — Joe Mauer, c (Minnesota Twins)
2000 — Adrian Gonzalez, 1b (Florida Marlins)
1999 — Josh Hamilton, rf-lhp (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)
1998 — Pat Burrell, 3b (Philadelphia Phillies)
1997 — Matt Anderson, rhp (Detroit Tigers)
1996 — Kris Benson, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)
1995 — Darin Erstad, of-1b (California Angels)
1994 — Paul Wilson, rhp (N.Y. Mets)
1993 — Alex Rodriguez, ss (Seattle Mariners)
1992 — Phil Nevin, 3b (Houston Astros)
1991 — Brien Taylor, lhp (N.Y. Yankees)
1990 — Chipper Jones, ss (Atlanta Braves)
1989 — Ben McDonald, rhp (Baltimore Orioles)
1988 — Andy Benes, rhp (San Diego Padres)
1987 — Ken Griffey Jr., of (Seattle Mariners)
1986 — Jeff King, inf (Pittsburgh Pirates)
1985 — B.J. Surhoff, c (Milwaukee Brewers)
1984 — Shawn Abner, of (N.Y. Mets)
1983 — Tim Belcher, rhp (Minnesota Twins)
1982 — Shawon Dunston, ss (Chicago Cubs)
1981 — Mike Moore, rhp (Seattle Mariners)
1980 — Darryl Strawberry, of (N.Y. Mets)
1979 — Al Chambers, of (Seattle Mariners)
1978 — Bob Horner, 3b (Atlanta Braves)
1977 — Harold Baines, of (Chicago White Sox)
1976 — Floyd Bannister, lhp (Houston Astros)
1975 — Danny Goodwin, c (California Angels)
1974 — Bill Almon, inf (San Diego Padres)
1973 — David Clyde, lhp (Texas Rangers)
1972 — Dave Roberts, inf (San Diego Padres)
1971 — Danny Goodwin, c (Chicago White Sox)
1970 — Mike Ivie, c (San Diego Padres)
1969 — Jeff Burroughs, of (Washington Senators)
1968 — Tim Foli, inf (N.Y. Mets)
1967 — Ron Blomberg, 1b (N.Y. Yankees)
1966 — Steve Chilcott, c (N.Y. Mets)
1965 — Rick Monday, of (Kansas City Athletics)
