EAST
Army 42, Colgate 17
Buffalo 34, Umass 7
Cornell 19, Lehigh 15
Dayton 24, Marist 7
Maine 38, Monmouth (NJ) 28
Merrimack 54, Wagner 17
New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0
Penn 34, Columbia 14
Rhode Island 17, Elon 10
Sacred Heart 40, Stonehill 27
St. Francis (Pa.) 57, LIU Brooklyn 7
Yale 29, Bucknell 9
SOUTH
Campbell 41, Robert Morris 10
Chattanooga 41, VMI 13
Davidson 28, Morehead St. 26
Miami 20, Virginia Tech 14
Mississippi 48, Auburn 34
NC A&T 45, Edward Waters 7
Old Dominion 49, Coastal Carolina 21
Wofford 31, The Citadel 16
MIDWEST
Ball St. 25, Uconn 21
Bowling Green 17, Miami (Ohio) 13
Butler 26, Valparaiso 25
Cent. Michigan 28, Akron 21
Illinois 26, Minnesota 14
Michigan 41, Penn St. 17
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42
Texas 24, Iowa St. 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.