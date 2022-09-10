EAST

Colgate 21, Maine 18

Duquesne 34, Thomas More 14

Fordham 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49

Penn St. 46, Ohio 10

Temple 30, Lafayette 14

UTSA 41, Army 38, OT

Villanova 38, LIU Brooklyn 21

SOUTH

Miami 30, Southern Miss. 7

NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3

North Carolina 35, Georgia St. 28

Presbyterian 21, Va. Lynchburg 13

VMI 24, Bucknell 14

Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25

MIDWEST

Duke 31, Northwestern 23

Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12

Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21

Minnesota 62, W. Illinois 10

Missouri S&T 17, Drake 14, OT

Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12

South Alabama 38, Cent. Michigan 24

St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Michigan Tech 6

W. Michigan 37, Ball St. 30

Youngstown St. 49, Dayton 16

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 20, Texas 19

Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30

FAR WEST

Utah 73, S. Utah 7

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you