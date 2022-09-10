EAST
Colgate 21, Maine 18
Duquesne 34, Thomas More 14
Fordham 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49
Penn St. 46, Ohio 10
Temple 30, Lafayette 14
UTSA 41, Army 38, OT
Villanova 38, LIU Brooklyn 21
SOUTH
Miami 30, Southern Miss. 7
NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3
North Carolina 35, Georgia St. 28
Presbyterian 21, Va. Lynchburg 13
VMI 24, Bucknell 14
Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25
MIDWEST
Duke 31, Northwestern 23
Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12
Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21
Minnesota 62, W. Illinois 10
Missouri S&T 17, Drake 14, OT
Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12
South Alabama 38, Cent. Michigan 24
St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Michigan Tech 6
W. Michigan 37, Ball St. 30
Youngstown St. 49, Dayton 16
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 20, Texas 19
Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30
FAR WEST
Utah 73, S. Utah 7
