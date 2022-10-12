EAST
Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Marshall 13
Mostly cloudy in the morning then periods of showers later in the day. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 12:36 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.