EAST

Campbell 45, Monmouth (NJ) 31

Cornell 23, Lehigh 20

Davidson 49, Marist 21

Florida St. 31, Boston College 29

Harvard 45, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13

Holy Cross 49, Yale 24

Lafayette 24, Columbia 3

Liberty 55, Buffalo 27

Penn 20, Colgate 6

Stonehill 23, Georgetown 20

Wagner 17, Sacred Heart 10

SOUTH

LSU 41, Mississippi St. 14

Wake Forest 27, Old Dominion 24

MIDWEST

Dayton 52, Taylor 20

Kent St. 38, CCSU 10

Louisville 21, Indiana 14

Missouri 30, Kansas St. 27

Ohio 10, Iowa St. 7

Penn St. 30, Illinois 13

Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14

FAR WEST

Boise St. 42, North Dakota 18

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you