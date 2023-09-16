EAST
Campbell 45, Monmouth (NJ) 31
Cornell 23, Lehigh 20
Davidson 49, Marist 21
Florida St. 31, Boston College 29
Harvard 45, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13
Holy Cross 49, Yale 24
Lafayette 24, Columbia 3
Liberty 55, Buffalo 27
Penn 20, Colgate 6
Stonehill 23, Georgetown 20
Wagner 17, Sacred Heart 10
SOUTH
LSU 41, Mississippi St. 14
Wake Forest 27, Old Dominion 24
MIDWEST
Dayton 52, Taylor 20
Kent St. 38, CCSU 10
Louisville 21, Indiana 14
Missouri 30, Kansas St. 27
Ohio 10, Iowa St. 7
Penn St. 30, Illinois 13
Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14
FAR WEST
Boise St. 42, North Dakota 18
