SeattleSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals381098Totals34595
Hggerty cf4221A.Engel cf2110
Rmbusch cf2000Lberato cf2000
T.Frnce 1b3112Ro.Odor 2b2000
Lcklear 1b2010Mendoza ss2110
Pollock lf3100Tts Jr. rf1111
Packard lf1000Kohlwey rf2022
Raleigh c4112Crpnter dh3012
Ha.Ford c0000Ornelas dh2000
T.Mrphy dh3010Au.Nola c2000
Mi.Ford dh2000Sverino c1000
C.Hmmel rf2210Da.Dahl lf3000
Gnzalez rf1000P.Tcker lf1000
Schiner 3b3211A.Rivas 1b2000
Ramirez 3b1000R.Rvelo 1b2000
M.McCoy ss3000T.Lopes 3b2010
Cbllero ss0000B.Dixon 3b2000
C.Young ss0000Merrill ss2110
L.Rivas 2b2112Schrock 2b1110
L.Mntes ph0000
Ke.Wong 2b2000

Seattle400510000-10
San Diego100030001-5

E_Packard (2), Merrill (1). DP_Seattle 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Seattle 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Haggerty 2 (2), Raleigh (4), Rivas (2), Engel (1). HR_France (2), Scheiner (3), Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Schrock (2). CS_Engel (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Flexen W, 2-042-342215
Kuhn012230
Benitez1-300000
Brash110002
Saucedo120001
Gott100003
O'Brien111112
San Diego
Snell L, 0-1369735
Hawkins1-300001
Gonzalez2-310001
Bachar121111
Hader100000
Espada200022
Hanhold100012

HBP_by_Kuhn (Odor), Hader (Gonzalez).

WP_Brash, Espada, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Austin Jones; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Edwin Jimenez;.

T_3:02. A_11718

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

