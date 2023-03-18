|Seattle
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|10
|9
|8
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Hggerty cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|A.Engel cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rmbusch cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lberato cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frnce 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ro.Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lcklear 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mendoza ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tts Jr. rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Packard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kohlwey rf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Crpnter dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Ha.Ford c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ornelas dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hmmel rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Da.Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schiner 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|A.Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvelo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.McCoy ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Lopes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cbllero ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dixon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrill ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|L.Rivas 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Schrock 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|L.Mntes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|400
|510
|000
|-
|10
|San Diego
|100
|030
|001
|-
|5
E_Packard (2), Merrill (1). DP_Seattle 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Seattle 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Haggerty 2 (2), Raleigh (4), Rivas (2), Engel (1). HR_France (2), Scheiner (3), Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Schrock (2). CS_Engel (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Flexen W, 2-0
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Kuhn
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Benitez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brash
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Saucedo
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|O'Brien
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|San Diego
|Snell L, 0-1
|3
|6
|9
|7
|3
|5
|Hawkins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gonzalez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bachar
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espada
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hanhold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Kuhn (Odor), Hader (Gonzalez).
WP_Brash, Espada, Snell.
Umpires_Home, Austin Jones; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Edwin Jimenez;.
T_3:02. A_11718
