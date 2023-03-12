TexasSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals4210129Totals37111311
Thmpson cf4110Calhoun rf3110
K.Strhm cf2010Packard rf2110
J.Smith ss3321C.Hmmel lf2011
Wendzel ss2000DeLoach lf2111
Na.Lowe dh2112T.Mrphy c2010
Tstsugo dh3010O'Keefe c2224
A.Grcia rf2011E.White 1b3001
Hrnndez rf2100Mi.Ford 1b1100
B.Mller 1b2100Nttnghm dh3000
McCrthy 1b2100Gerrero dh2011
Frazier lf4000L.Mrtin cf1010
S.Fbian lf1100T.Krwer cf2111
Sa.Leon c2000C.Moran 3b2000
J.Fscue 2b1112Schiner 3b3112
E.Duran 3b4033M.McCoy ss2000
R.Dorow 3b1000L.Rivas ss2110
Ornelas 2b4000Ke.Wong 2b1100
S.Kpers c1010Plcvich 2b2110

Texas200141002-10
Seattle00200630(x)-11

E_Packard (1), Scheiner (1), Rivas (3), Wong (1). LOB_Texas 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Smith (1), Duran 2 (4), Hummel (1), DeLoach (1), Murphy (2), O'Keefe (1), Polcovich (1). HR_Lowe (1), Foscue (3), O'Keefe (2), Scheiner (2). SB_Thompson (3), McCarthy (1), Kapers (1), Wong (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Heaney H, 122-342215
Church H, 111-300002
Otto12-346642
Lee L, 0-2, BS, 0-1153303
Hernandez11-300001
Seattle
Castillo31-323314
Clarke2-332211
Bukauskas122212
Williams111101
Bernardino W, 1-021-332106
Sweet S, 1-22-310001

HBP_by_Heaney (Martin), Bukauskas (Smith), Williams (Leon).

Balk_Church.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Lew Williams; Third, Chris Marco; .

T_. A_7845

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you