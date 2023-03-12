|Texas
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|10
|12
|9
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|Thmpson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Strhm cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Packard rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Smith ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|C.Hmmel lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Wendzel ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeLoach lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Na.Lowe dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tstsugo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O'Keefe c
|2
|2
|2
|4
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|E.White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hrnndez rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mi.Ford 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Mller 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Nttnghm dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gerrero dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S.Fbian lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T.Krwer cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Fscue 2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Schiner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|E.Duran 3b
|4
|0
|3
|3
|M.McCoy ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dorow 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Rivas ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ornelas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S.Kpers c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Plcvich 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Texas
|200
|141
|002
|-
|10
|Seattle
|002
|006
|30(x)
|-
|11
E_Packard (1), Scheiner (1), Rivas (3), Wong (1). LOB_Texas 10, Seattle 8. 2B_Smith (1), Duran 2 (4), Hummel (1), DeLoach (1), Murphy (2), O'Keefe (1), Polcovich (1). HR_Lowe (1), Foscue (3), O'Keefe (2), Scheiner (2). SB_Thompson (3), McCarthy (1), Kapers (1), Wong (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Heaney H, 1
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Church H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Otto
|1
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|4
|2
|Lee L, 0-2, BS, 0-1
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Hernandez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Castillo
|3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Clarke
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bukauskas
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Williams
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bernardino W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Sweet S, 1-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Heaney (Martin), Bukauskas (Smith), Williams (Leon).
Balk_Church.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Lew Williams; Third, Chris Marco; .
T_. A_7845
