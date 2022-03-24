|Seattle
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|22
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|21
|2
|4
|2
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Frnce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gimenez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wnker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|E.Sarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Chang 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ab.Toro dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|G.Arias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kelenic cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mercado lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|001
|000
|020
|-
|3
|Cleveland
|010
|001
|000
|-
|2
E_Murphy (1), Gimenez (1). 3B_Toro (1). HR_Johnson (1). SB_Gimenez (1). CS_Moore (2).
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:43. A_3565
