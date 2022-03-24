SeattleCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals22141Totals21242
Frazier 2b3010M.Straw cf3110
T.Frnce 1b3000Gimenez ss1000
J.Wnker lf3000Ramirez 3b3000
Haniger rf3000F.Reyes dh3011
E.Sarez 3b3000Y.Chang 1b2000
Crwford ss1000Gnzalez 1b1000
Ab.Toro dh2110G.Arias 2b2010
Kelenic cf2010Johnson rf2111
T.Mrphy c2011Mercado lf2000
Sa.Leon c2000

Seattle001000020-3
Cleveland010001000-2

E_Murphy (1), Gimenez (1). 3B_Toro (1). HR_Johnson (1). SB_Gimenez (1). CS_Moore (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Gilbert311116
Sheffield210002
Swanson121100
Cleveland
Quantrill200001
Hentges12-331112
Broom1-300000
Garza110000
Young100012

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:43. A_3565

