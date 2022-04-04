ArizonaSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33363Totals32696
Barrosa cf4000Frazier 2b3010
Ti.Tawa 3b4000D.Moore ss1000
Dvidson 3b2110T.Frnce 1b3010
Corniel 2b2000Shaffer 1b1112
Grterol c3000J.Wnker dh3010
M.Grcia c1000Gnzalez dh1000
Cstillo 1b4122Haniger rf3000
Ed.Diaz lf3110Sza Jr. rf1111
L.Perez lf1000E.Sarez 3b2000
Enrquez rf4000Sanchez 3b1110
Frnndez ss3000Rdrguez cf2110
Cntcllo dh2021Hmilton cf1001
Kelenic lf2112
Ab.Toro lf1000
T.Mrphy c2000
Torrens c2000
Crwford ss3010
Izt Jr. 2b0100

Arizona010100100-3
Seattle00000042(x)-6

E_Moore (2). DP_Arizona 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Davidson (2), Diaz (3). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Castillo (1), Sheaffer (1), Souza Jr. (3), Kelenic (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Smith510033
Stumpo H, 1120001
Smith L, 0-1, BS, 0-1266602
Seattle
Gonzales642205
Castillo W, 1-0121003
Munoz H, 4100001
Festa S, 1-1100002

HBP_Conticello by_Gonzales.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Libka.

T_2:21. A_4267

