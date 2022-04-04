|Arizona
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Barrosa cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Tawa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.Frnce 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Corniel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaffer 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Grterol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wnker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Grcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|L.Perez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Enrquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Frnndez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cntcllo dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Hmilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kelenic lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Ab.Toro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Izt Jr. 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|010
|100
|100
|-
|3
|Seattle
|000
|000
|42(x)
|-
|6
E_Moore (2). DP_Arizona 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Davidson (2), Diaz (3). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Castillo (1), Sheaffer (1), Souza Jr. (3), Kelenic (2).
HBP_Conticello by_Gonzales.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Libka.
T_2:21. A_4267
